Altitude International (NASDAQ:ALTD) Stock Price Down 19.5%

Shares of Altitude International (NASDAQ:ALTD) fell 19.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.07 and last traded at $0.07, 20,275 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 49% from the average session volume of 39,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.08.

Altitude International Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALTD)

Altitude International, Inc provides altitude training equipment. Its product line includes from personal at home use machines to integrated environmental rooms and chambers. The company was formerly known as Titan Computer Services, Inc and changed its name to Altitude International, Inc in June 2018.

