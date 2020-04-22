Shionogi & Co. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Shionogi & Co. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) traded down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.22 and last traded at $12.35, 103,320 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 51% from the average session volume of 211,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.54.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Shionogi & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.12.

Shionogi & Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceuticals, diagnostic reagents, and medical devices in Japan and internationally. The company primarily focuses on metabolic syndrome, pain, infectious diseases, cholesterol medication, anti-hypertension drugs, depression treatment, prescription drugs, OTC drugs, and diagnostics.

