Warrego Energy (ASX:WGO) Shares Down 11.1%

Warrego Energy Limited (ASX:WGO) shares were down 11.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as A$0.12 ($0.09) and last traded at A$0.12 ($0.09), approximately 608,201 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.14 ($0.10).

The stock has a market capitalization of $85.00 million and a PE ratio of -8.57. The company has a quick ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 8.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is A$0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$0.20.

About Warrego Energy (ASX:WGO)

Warrego Energy Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. It holds 100% interest in the EP469 project covering an area of 224 square kilometers; and interest in the EPA-0127 project that comprise an area of 8,700 square kilometers located in Perth Basin, Western Australia.

