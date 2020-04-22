Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Shares Down 0.3%

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF)’s stock price fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.57 and last traded at $1.57, 2,428 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 88% from the average session volume of 20,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.58.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TWODF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Taylor Wimpey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Taylor Wimpey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th.

Get Taylor Wimpey alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.28.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, including one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.