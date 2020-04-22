eMagin (NASDAQ:EMAN) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Shares of eMagin Corporation (NASDAQ:EMAN) rose 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.28 and last traded at $0.28, approximately 112,463 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 469,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.35.

About eMagin (NASDAQ:EMAN)

eMagin Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets organic light emitting diode (OLED) displays on-silicon micro displays; virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays; and related products. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS and OLED-XL; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS.

