Canbiola (NASDAQ:CANB) Trading Down 3.9%

Shares of Canbiola (NASDAQ:CANB) dropped 3.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.78 and last traded at $0.98, approximately 19,478 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 105% from the average daily volume of 9,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.02.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.29.

About Canbiola (NASDAQ:CANB)

Canbiola Inc develops and sells cannabidiol (CBD) based products for pain, insomnia, epilepsy, anxiety, inflammation, and nausea in the United States. The company provides CBD products derived from hemp, including oils, creams, moisturizers, chews, vapes, isolate, gel caps, concentrates, and water through its Website, and doctors and other medical professionals.

