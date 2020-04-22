Airtel Africa (LON:AAF) Trading Down 3.1%

Airtel Africa Limited (LON:AAF) shares were down 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 35.83 ($0.47) and last traded at GBX 36 ($0.47), approximately 791,095 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37.15 ($0.49).

Several research analysts recently commented on AAF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Airtel Africa from GBX 78 ($1.03) to GBX 66 ($0.87) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Airtel Africa in a report on Monday, February 10th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 44.25 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 63.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.08.

In other news, insider Liisa Annika Poutiainen purchased 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 41 ($0.54) per share, with a total value of £7,790 ($10,247.30).

Airtel Africa Limited provides mobile telecommunication services to customers in Nigeria, East Africa, and rest of Africa. It offers services to approximately 99 million small, medium, and high-usage customers; mobile data services to 30 million customers; and mobile banking services. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

