AeroCentury (NASDAQ:ACY) Trading Down 15.7%

Shares of AeroCentury Corp. (NASDAQ:ACY) fell 15.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.40 and last traded at $1.40, 14,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 32% from the average session volume of 20,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.66.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.03 and a 200 day moving average of $4.25.

AeroCentury Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACY)

AeroCentury Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides leasing and finance services to regional airlines worldwide. The company principally engages in leasing its aircraft portfolio consisting of mid-life regional aircraft through operating and finance leases. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, which include other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

