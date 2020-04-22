adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €240.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

adidas (FRA:ADS) has been assigned a €240.00 ($279.07) price objective by equities researchers at Baader Bank in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s previous close.

ADS has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank set a €235.00 ($273.26) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Warburg Research set a €225.00 ($261.63) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €199.00 ($231.40) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €270.00 ($313.95) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. adidas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €255.05 ($296.57).

Get adidas alerts:

Shares of FRA:ADS opened at €211.20 ($245.58) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €209.18 and a 200 day moving average of €265.69. adidas has a 12 month low of €163.65 ($190.29) and a 12 month high of €201.01 ($233.73).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

Featured Story: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.