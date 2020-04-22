zooplus (ETR:ZO1) PT Set at €70.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

zooplus (ETR:ZO1) received a €70.00 ($81.40) price target from equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 38.81% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €185.00 ($215.12) target price on shares of zooplus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($95.35) target price on shares of zooplus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Commerzbank set a €106.00 ($123.26) target price on shares of zooplus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €136.00 ($158.14) price objective on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €103.25 ($120.06).

Shares of ZO1 opened at €114.40 ($133.02) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $790.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.61. zooplus has a 12 month low of €65.10 ($75.70) and a 12 month high of €126.80 ($147.44). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €99.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €93.09.

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer for pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Rocco, Cosma, and Smilla brands, as well as under the Lukullus, Purizon, MyStar, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

