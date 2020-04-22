TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) PT Set at €17.30 by Jefferies Financial Group

TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) has been assigned a €17.30 ($20.12) price objective by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 6.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TEG. Barclays set a €22.00 ($25.58) target price on TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Nord/LB set a €24.40 ($28.37) target price on TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($25.58) target price on TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, HSBC set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. TAG Immobilien has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €22.27 ($25.90).

Shares of ETR TEG opened at €18.52 ($21.53) on Monday. TAG Immobilien has a 1-year low of €14.16 ($16.47) and a 1-year high of €25.18 ($29.28). The business has a 50-day moving average of €18.70 and a 200-day moving average of €21.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.64, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2018, the company managed approximately 84,400 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

