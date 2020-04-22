K&S (ETR:SDF) PT Set at €8.25 by Warburg Research

K&S (ETR:SDF) has been given a €8.25 ($9.59) target price by Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 46.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SDF. Nord/LB set a €8.50 ($9.88) price target on shares of K&S and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €11.00 ($12.79) price target on shares of K&S and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Baader Bank set a €8.00 ($9.30) price target on shares of K&S and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group set a €6.00 ($6.98) target price on shares of K&S and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.81) target price on shares of K&S and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €7.72 ($8.98).

Shares of K&S stock opened at €5.64 ($6.56) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.21, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €5.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of €9.49. K&S has a fifty-two week low of €4.50 ($5.23) and a fifty-two week high of €18.61 ($21.64).

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for various crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizer specialties for rapeseeds, potatoes, citrus fruits, vines, and vegetables; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and a range of products for use in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

