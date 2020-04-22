Aurubis (ETR:NDA) PT Set at €47.50 by Baader Bank

Aurubis (ETR:NDA) received a €47.50 ($55.23) price target from equities research analysts at Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.75% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €39.00 ($45.35) price objective on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Aurubis in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Warburg Research set a €59.00 ($68.60) price objective on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Independent Research set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on shares of Aurubis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on shares of Aurubis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €47.06 ($54.72).

Shares of Aurubis stock opened at €42.89 ($49.87) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €38.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €46.17. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.32. Aurubis has a 12-month low of €30.05 ($34.94) and a 12-month high of €58.00 ($67.44).

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and metal-bearing recycling materials to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

