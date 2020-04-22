Barclays Analysts Give MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) a €100.00 Price Target

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) has been given a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential downside of 9.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HSBC set a €179.00 ($208.14) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Warburg Research set a €125.00 ($145.35) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Pareto Securities set a €112.00 ($130.23) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €130.00 ($151.16) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €189.00 ($219.77) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MTU Aero Engines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €157.67 ($183.33).

Shares of MTU Aero Engines stock opened at €110.15 ($128.08) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €145.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of €227.72. MTU Aero Engines has a fifty-two week low of €97.76 ($113.67) and a fifty-two week high of €289.30 ($336.40).

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

