Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

Jenoptik (ETR:JEN)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at DZ Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.21) target price on shares of Jenoptik and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. HSBC set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on shares of Jenoptik and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Independent Research set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on Jenoptik and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on Jenoptik and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on Jenoptik and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €26.86 ($31.23).

JEN stock opened at €16.94 ($19.70) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €16.87 and a 200 day moving average price of €23.28. Jenoptik has a fifty-two week low of €12.99 ($15.10) and a fifty-two week high of €36.80 ($42.79). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.34, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $969.61 million and a PE ratio of 14.33.

Jenoptik AG operates as an integrated photonics company in Germany and internationally. The company's Opticals & Life Science division develops and manufactures micro-optics for beam shaping for use in the semiconductor industry, as well as for laser material processing; and optical systems and components for information and communication, security, and defense technologies.

