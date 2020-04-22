ENI (ETR:ENI) Given a €7.70 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

ENI (ETR:ENI) received a €7.70 ($8.95) price target from investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 8.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ENI. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on shares of ENI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €15.00 ($17.44) price objective on shares of ENI and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barclays set a €9.30 ($10.81) price objective on shares of ENI and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €9.00 ($10.47) price target on shares of ENI and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a €10.75 ($12.50) price target on shares of ENI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ENI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €11.52 ($13.40).

Shares of ENI stock opened at €8.45 ($9.83) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €8.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of €12.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.98, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.91. ENI has a fifty-two week low of €6.28 ($7.31) and a fifty-two week high of €15.86 ($18.45). The firm has a market cap of $30.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 211.28.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

