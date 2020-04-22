Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €8.05 Price Target for ENI (ETR:ENI)

ENI (ETR:ENI) received a €8.05 ($9.36) target price from equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 4.75% from the stock’s current price.

ENI has been the topic of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.00 ($12.79) target price on ENI and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €9.00 ($10.47) target price on ENI and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. HSBC set a €9.40 ($10.93) target price on ENI and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €6.00 ($6.98) price target on ENI and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a €10.75 ($12.50) price target on ENI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €11.52 ($13.40).

Get ENI alerts:

ENI opened at €8.45 ($9.83) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €8.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is €12.38. ENI has a 1 year low of €6.28 ($7.31) and a 1 year high of €15.86 ($18.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.98, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.19 billion and a PE ratio of 211.28.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.