Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) PT Set at €2.30 by Warburg Research

Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) has been assigned a €2.30 ($2.67) target price by research analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 26.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.30 ($3.84) price target on shares of Ceconomy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.80 ($4.42) price target on shares of Ceconomy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €5.40 ($6.28) price objective on shares of Ceconomy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. HSBC set a €5.00 ($5.81) price objective on shares of Ceconomy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.81) price objective on shares of Ceconomy and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Ceconomy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €4.00 ($4.65).

Get Ceconomy alerts:

Shares of ETR CEC1 opened at €3.12 ($3.63) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €3.00 and its 200-day moving average is €4.26. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08. Ceconomy has a twelve month low of €2.16 ($2.51) and a twelve month high of €5.75 ($6.69). The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 266.00.

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multi-channel consumer electronics stores; and Juke, a music streaming service. The company also operates iBood, a live shopping portal; and Flip4New, an online service for selling used electronic devices online. In addition, it offers professional assistance, including installation, networking, and troubleshooting of electronic appliances under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand; and services for advertisers to develop online campaigns.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Ceconomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceconomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.