ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Shares Up 7.6% Following Analyst Upgrade

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) shot up 7.6% during trading on Tuesday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $67.00 to $70.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock. ManpowerGroup traded as high as $67.55 and last traded at $66.65, 886,557 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 40% from the average session volume of 635,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.92.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MAN. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Sunday, April 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $101.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, CL King reduced their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $107.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.10.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 303.1% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.12.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.11. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN)

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.