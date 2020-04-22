Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Stock Price Down 10.2% After Insider Selling

Shares of Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) traded down 10.2% on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $85.51 and last traded at $85.62, 1,057,952 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 79% from the average session volume of 590,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.38.

Specifically, Director Craig A. Johnson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $1,395,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles M. Baum sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $3,613,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,230,273.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRTX shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $129.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price target (down from $134.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Mirati Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.18.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.65.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.41). Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,394.48% and a negative return on equity of 54.24%. The firm had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.24 million. Mirati Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 85.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics Inc will post -7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $238,000. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC); and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat NCSLC patients with Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma genetic alterations, as well as KRAS G12C inhibitor program for NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients, colorectal cancer patients, and other cancers.

