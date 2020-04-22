Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) Trading Down 5.8% on Analyst Downgrade

Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM)’s share price fell 5.8% on Tuesday after Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $9.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Commscope traded as low as $9.32 and last traded at $9.35, 3,319,897 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 23% from the average session volume of 4,334,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.93.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commscope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Nomura Securities reduced their price target on shares of Commscope from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Commscope from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Sunday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Commscope from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Commscope from $17.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Commscope currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.71.

In other Commscope news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $102,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank B. Wyatt II purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Commscope by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,806,043 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $266,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896,557 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Commscope in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,958,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Commscope by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,903,003 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,532 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Commscope in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,452,000. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its position in Commscope by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 8,313,241 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,965,000 after acquiring an additional 616,685 shares during the period.

The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.58.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.21. Commscope had a negative net margin of 11.14% and a positive return on equity of 31.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 117.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Commscope Holding Company Inc will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

