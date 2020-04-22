MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) Stock Price Down 12.3% Following Analyst Downgrade

MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD)’s share price fell 12.3% during trading on Tuesday after Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $16.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock. MEDNAX traded as low as $10.78 and last traded at $10.88, 1,269,603 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 11% from the average session volume of 1,433,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.40.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of MEDNAX in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 133.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MEDNAX by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in MEDNAX by 114.4% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in MEDNAX in the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in MEDNAX in the 4th quarter valued at about $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $967.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.40 and its 200-day moving average is $21.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $905.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.85 million. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 42.63% and a positive return on equity of 12.22%. MEDNAX’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that MEDNAX Inc will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

About MEDNAX (NYSE:MD)

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

