Extremely Critical Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Stock Price

Headlines about Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) have been trending extremely negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Kraft Heinz earned a news impact score of -4.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected Kraft Heinz’s ranking:

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on KHC shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. DZ Bank raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Shares of KHC opened at $28.47 on Wednesday. Kraft Heinz has a 12 month low of $19.99 and a 12 month high of $33.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $6.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Kraft Heinz will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 56.14%.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

Read More: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.