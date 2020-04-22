Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Receiving Extremely Negative Press Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

News coverage about Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) has trended extremely negative recently, according to InfoTrie. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Lululemon Athletica earned a news sentiment score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the apparel retailer an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Lululemon Athletica’s analysis:

Several research firms recently commented on LULU. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $296.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $220.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.50.

LULU stock opened at $206.72 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $128.85 and a 1 year high of $266.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $194.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.62. The firm has a market cap of $29.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.85, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.03. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 258,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total value of $49,998,763.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,784.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 173,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $24,997,277.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,842.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 504,655 shares of company stock worth $90,795,132. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

