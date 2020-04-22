Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) PT Set at €81.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) has been given a €81.00 ($94.19) price target by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.22% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on HEN3. Nord/LB set a €72.00 ($83.72) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays set a €79.00 ($91.86) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. HSBC set a €81.00 ($94.19) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €81.00 ($94.19) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Henkel AG & Co KGaA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €78.89 ($91.74).

Get Henkel AG & Co KGaA alerts:

Shares of FRA HEN3 opened at €76.26 ($88.67) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €74.50 and its 200 day moving average price is €88.51. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a 52 week low of €103.00 ($119.77) and a 52 week high of €129.65 ($150.76).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.