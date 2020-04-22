Kion Group (FRA:KGX) PT Set at €63.00 by UBS Group

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) has been given a €63.00 ($73.26) target price by equities researchers at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 44.99% from the stock’s previous close.

KGX has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.00 ($45.35) price target on Kion Group and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. HSBC set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank set a €46.00 ($53.49) price target on Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($67.44) price target on Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €55.69 ($64.75).

KGX opened at €43.45 ($50.52) on Monday. Kion Group has a 12 month low of €57.87 ($67.29) and a 12 month high of €81.82 ($95.14). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €41.67 and its 200 day moving average price is €54.16.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

