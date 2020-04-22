Rational (FRA:RAA) Given a €410.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Rational (FRA:RAA) received a €410.00 ($476.74) price objective from investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 12.77% from the stock’s current price.

RAA has been the subject of several other research reports. Independent Research set a €430.00 ($500.00) price objective on Rational and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €460.00 ($534.88) target price on Rational and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bankhaus Lampe set a €670.00 ($779.07) target price on Rational and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Warburg Research set a €585.00 ($680.23) target price on Rational and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rational in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €552.60 ($642.56).

Shares of RAA opened at €470.00 ($546.51) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €503.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of €639.94. Rational has a 1 year low of €428.33 ($498.06) and a 1 year high of €595.02 ($691.88).

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens. It operates in two segments, RATIONAL and FRIMA. The RATIONAL segment offers combi-steamers, such as SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus; and care products for combi-steamers. The FRIMA segment provides the VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat.

