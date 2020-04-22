Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €55.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Basf (ETR:BAS) has been assigned a €55.00 ($63.95) target price by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BAS. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($83.72) price target on Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Barclays set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a €47.00 ($54.65) price target on Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Basf has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €54.06 ($62.86).

ETR:BAS opened at €43.00 ($50.00) on Monday. Basf has a twelve month low of €37.36 ($43.44) and a twelve month high of €74.60 ($86.74). The company has a market cap of $39.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €44.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of €60.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.13.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

