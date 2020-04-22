Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) PT Set at €6.52 by Jefferies Financial Group

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) has been given a €6.52 ($7.58) price objective by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 37.90% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €9.00 ($10.47) target price on Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.40 ($8.60) price target on Aroundtown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays set a €6.50 ($7.56) price target on Aroundtown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Nord/LB set a €8.40 ($9.77) price target on Aroundtown and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a €8.30 ($9.65) price target on Aroundtown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €8.20 ($9.54).

Get Aroundtown alerts:

AT1 stock opened at €4.73 ($5.50) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €5.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €7.27. Aroundtown has a twelve month low of €2.88 ($3.35) and a twelve month high of €8.88 ($10.33). The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Aroundtown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aroundtown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.