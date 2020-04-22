Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Trading Up 6.6% After Analyst Upgrade

Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) was up 6.6% on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $95.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Carvana traded as high as $87.97 and last traded at $85.58, approximately 4,096,063 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 3,182,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.30.

CVNA has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carvana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Carvana from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Carvana from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Carvana from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carvana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.56.

Get Carvana alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II purchased 555,556 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $25,000,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,937,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,382,185,610. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $29,410,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the first quarter worth $51,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. 42.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.61 and its 200 day moving average is $79.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.82 and a beta of 2.24.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.16). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 98.28% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Carvana Co will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

About Carvana (NYSE:CVNA)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.