Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) Trading Up 24.3% on Strong Earnings

Shares of Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) were up 24.3% during trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $14.18 and last traded at $12.91, approximately 1,786,023 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 603% from the average daily volume of 253,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.39.

The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $48.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.23 million. Tristate Capital had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 12.69%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TSC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Tristate Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Tristate Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Tristate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tristate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Tristate Capital from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Fetterolf acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.10 per share, with a total value of $42,200.00. Also, CEO Brian S. Fetterolf acquired 3,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.72 per share, with a total value of $56,026.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,416 shares in the company, valued at $4,046,579.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 26,764 shares of company stock worth $490,056. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Tristate Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in Tristate Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $356,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Tristate Capital by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 31,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 6,458 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Tristate Capital by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tristate Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.72.

Tristate Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

