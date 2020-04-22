Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after Imperial Capital lowered their price target on the stock from $162.00 to $83.00. The stock had previously closed at $71.18, but opened at $71.28. Imperial Capital currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources shares last traded at $71.95, with a volume of 2,191,590 shares.

PXD has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $148.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $205.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. SunTrust Banks upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.86.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 566,233 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $39,725,000 after purchasing an additional 95,264 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 334,264 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $23,453,000 after acquiring an additional 40,665 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,191 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 194,022 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $13,611,000 after acquiring an additional 31,555 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.70.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.24. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.45%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

