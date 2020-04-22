OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Shares Down 7% Following Analyst Downgrade

OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) fell 7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $59.00 to $36.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. OneMain traded as low as $18.84 and last traded at $18.17, 793,747 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 52% from the average session volume of 1,666,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.53.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of OneMain from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of OneMain from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

In other OneMain news, Director Jay N. Levine purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.88 per share, for a total transaction of $437,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,673,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,496,595.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jay N. Levine purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.23 per share, with a total value of $392,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,633,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,312,950.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 53,520 shares of company stock worth $1,527,271 in the last quarter. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in OneMain by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,634,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,906,000 after purchasing an additional 168,565 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 4th quarter worth $57,801,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 854,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,010,000 after acquiring an additional 27,622 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 822,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,660,000 after acquiring an additional 22,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 760,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,057,000 after acquiring an additional 115,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.17.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $855.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.39 million. OneMain had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 22.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings Inc will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

OneMain Company Profile (NYSE:OMF)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

