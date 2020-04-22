Hartford Financial Services Group (HIG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect Hartford Financial Services Group to post earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect Hartford Financial Services Group to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HIG stock opened at $36.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.02. Hartford Financial Services Group has a 1-year low of $19.04 and a 1-year high of $62.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.01%.

In related news, Director Trevor Fetter purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.38 per share, with a total value of $413,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 70,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,927,924.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

HIG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hartford Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.69.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

