Norfolk Southern (NSC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.22 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Norfolk Southern to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $150.00 on Wednesday. Norfolk Southern has a 52 week low of $112.62 and a 52 week high of $219.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.39.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total transaction of $236,825.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,866,010.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Jason Andrew Zampi sold 1,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.45, for a total value of $269,811.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,125,979. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NSC shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $226.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “inline” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.50.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

