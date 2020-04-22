Ingevity (NGVT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect Ingevity to post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. Ingevity has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. Ingevity had a return on equity of 48.02% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $303.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Ingevity to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ingevity alerts:

Shares of NGVT opened at $37.70 on Wednesday. Ingevity has a 52-week low of $24.92 and a 52-week high of $116.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.00 and its 200-day moving average is $70.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.20.

In other Ingevity news, EVP Michael P. Smith acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.13 per share, with a total value of $141,390.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,889.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Frederick J. Lynch acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.74 per share, with a total value of $233,700.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 19,818 shares of company stock worth $1,111,255 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NGVT. ValuEngine downgraded Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Ingevity from $111.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded Ingevity from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Ingevity from $112.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.88.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.