Oshkosh (OSK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) will be issuing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.46 per share for the quarter. Oshkosh has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 7.30-8.10 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $7.30-8.10 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.06). Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Oshkosh to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Shares of OSK opened at $62.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.14. Oshkosh has a 52 week low of $46.72 and a 52 week high of $95.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.32 and a 200-day moving average of $80.87.

In other news, CFO David M. Sagehorn sold 22,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.65, for a total transaction of $2,019,003.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 183,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,273,746.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO David M. Sagehorn sold 9,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total transaction of $915,580.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 150,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,891,511.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 167,864 shares of company stock worth $15,421,607 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Oshkosh from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Oshkosh from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Oshkosh from $87.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.38.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Read More: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.