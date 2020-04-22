Axos Financial (AX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 23.16%. The firm had revenue of $129.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Axos Financial to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

NYSE AX opened at $17.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.32. Axos Financial has a twelve month low of $13.69 and a twelve month high of $33.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.34 and its 200 day moving average is $26.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

In other news, Director J Brandon Black bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.10 per share, for a total transaction of $95,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,835.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Eshel Bar-Adon bought 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.87 per share, with a total value of $45,549.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,577,716.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 7,900 shares of company stock valued at $144,303. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley cut their target price on Axos Financial from $39.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. TheStreet downgraded Axos Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axos Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.67.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.