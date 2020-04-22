ServiceNow (NOW) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect ServiceNow to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 18.11%. The business had revenue of $951.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect ServiceNow to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $288.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $286.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.93. ServiceNow has a 12-month low of $213.99 and a 12-month high of $362.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

In related news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 2,836 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.00, for a total transaction of $1,009,616.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,980,124. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 26,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.17, for a total transaction of $7,700,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,254.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,541 shares of company stock valued at $38,458,174. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $305.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho raised ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $332.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $345.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.36.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Featured Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.