Sherwin-Williams (SHW) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.07 per share for the quarter.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.40 by ($0.13). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 51.35% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Sherwin-Williams to post $21 EPS for the current fiscal year and $25 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE SHW opened at $484.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $479.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $550.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Sherwin-Williams has a 12-month low of $325.43 and a 12-month high of $599.95. The firm has a market cap of $47.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 908 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.14, for a total value of $446,863.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,588.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $610.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $650.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $631.00 to $611.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $680.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $570.33.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

