Amerisafe (AMSF) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect Amerisafe to post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.94. Amerisafe had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 25.03%. The business had revenue of $90.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.39 million. On average, analysts expect Amerisafe to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ AMSF opened at $61.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.90. Amerisafe has a twelve month low of $48.02 and a twelve month high of $80.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Amerisafe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Amerisafe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.48%.

In related news, CAO Kathryn Housh Shirley sold 1,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total value of $73,913.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,241.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMSF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Amerisafe from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Amerisafe from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amerisafe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.33.

Amerisafe Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

