MarketAxess (MKTX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect MarketAxess to post earnings of $1.63 per share for the quarter.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.07% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect MarketAxess to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $410.49 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $363.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $363.17. MarketAxess has a 1 year low of $256.61 and a 1 year high of $449.94. The company has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of 76.02 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a current ratio of 6.83.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MKTX. Barclays upgraded shares of MarketAxess from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $382.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $363.00 target price on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.86.

In related news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.42, for a total value of $1,027,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,014,198.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

