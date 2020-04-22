Align Technology (ALGN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect Align Technology to post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter. Align Technology has set its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance at 1.19-1.28 EPS and its Q1 guidance at $1.19-$1.28 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. Align Technology had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The company had revenue of $649.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Align Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Align Technology to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ALGN opened at $187.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.68. Align Technology has a fifty-two week low of $127.88 and a fifty-two week high of $334.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $185.29 and its 200 day moving average is $239.87. The stock has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.02.

ALGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Align Technology from $305.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.83.

In related news, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 802 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.66, for a total value of $203,435.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan E. Siegel sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.93, for a total transaction of $383,502.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,169.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

