Financial Contrast: BNP PARIBAS/S (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) vs. HANG SENG BK LT/S (OTCMKTS:HSNGY)

BNP PARIBAS/S (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) and HANG SENG BK LT/S (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BNP PARIBAS/S and HANG SENG BK LT/S’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BNP PARIBAS/S $49.95 billion 0.68 $9.15 billion $3.48 3.89 HANG SENG BK LT/S $11.87 billion 2.75 $3.09 billion $1.59 10.72

BNP PARIBAS/S has higher revenue and earnings than HANG SENG BK LT/S. BNP PARIBAS/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HANG SENG BK LT/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for BNP PARIBAS/S and HANG SENG BK LT/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BNP PARIBAS/S 2 0 0 0 1.00 HANG SENG BK LT/S 0 0 1 0 3.00

BNP PARIBAS/S currently has a consensus target price of $50.00, indicating a potential upside of 269.00%. Given BNP PARIBAS/S’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe BNP PARIBAS/S is more favorable than HANG SENG BK LT/S.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.1% of BNP PARIBAS/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of HANG SENG BK LT/S shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares BNP PARIBAS/S and HANG SENG BK LT/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BNP PARIBAS/S 18.33% 7.38% 0.35% HANG SENG BK LT/S N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

BNP PARIBAS/S has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HANG SENG BK LT/S has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

BNP PARIBAS/S pays an annual dividend of $1.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.5%. HANG SENG BK LT/S pays an annual dividend of $1.98 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.6%. BNP PARIBAS/S pays out 40.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. HANG SENG BK LT/S pays out 124.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

BNP PARIBAS/S beats HANG SENG BK LT/S on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

BNP PARIBAS/S Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services. It also provides credit solutions for individuals under the Cetelem, Cofinoga, and Findomestic brands; savings and protection solutions, including insuring individuals, and their personal projects and assets; and asset management, private banking, and real estate services. In addition, the company offers global market services, including investment, hedging, financing, and research across asset classes; security services comprising clearing, custody, and asset and fund services, as well as corporate trust, and market and financing services; and corporate trade and treasury, debt financing, specialized financing, strategic advisory, mergers and acquisition, and equity capital market services for institutional and corporate clients. The company was formerly known as Banque Nationale de Paris and changed its name to BNP Paribas SA in May 2000. BNP Paribas SA was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

HANG SENG BK LT/S Company Profile

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The company offers personal banking services, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit cards, and insurance and wealth management services, as well as consumer lending services. It also provides corporate lending, trade and receivable finance, payments and cash management, treasury and foreign exchange, general insurance, key-person insurance, investment, and corporate wealth management services, as well as general banking, interest rate, money market, structured, derivative products, etc. In addition, the company offers trustee, nominee, retirement benefit and life assurance, fund management, stock broking, and property management services, as well as index compilation and licensing; fund raising and sales; and asset management services. It operates approximately 280 service outlets in Hong Kong; branches in Macau and Singapore; and a representative office in Taipei. Hang Seng Bank Limited, through its subsidiary, Hang Seng Bank (China) Limited, operates a mainland China network with outlets in the Pearl River delta, the Yangtze River delta, the Bohai Rim region, and Midwest China. The company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong. Hang Seng Bank Limited is a subsidiary of The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited.

