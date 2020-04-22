Comparing Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) and Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR)

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) and Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Dividends

Federated Hermes pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Saratoga Investment pays an annual dividend of $2.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 16.7%. Federated Hermes pays out 40.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Saratoga Investment pays out 85.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Saratoga Investment has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Saratoga Investment is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Federated Hermes and Saratoga Investment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Federated Hermes 0 2 1 0 2.33 Saratoga Investment 0 1 5 0 2.83

Federated Hermes currently has a consensus target price of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.48%. Saratoga Investment has a consensus target price of $25.63, indicating a potential upside of 91.52%. Given Saratoga Investment’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Saratoga Investment is more favorable than Federated Hermes.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.2% of Federated Hermes shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.7% of Saratoga Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Federated Hermes shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.9% of Saratoga Investment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Federated Hermes and Saratoga Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Federated Hermes 20.52% 28.65% 15.66% Saratoga Investment 68.38% 9.77% 4.19%

Volatility and Risk

Federated Hermes has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Saratoga Investment has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Federated Hermes and Saratoga Investment’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Federated Hermes $1.33 billion 1.53 $272.34 million $2.69 7.47 Saratoga Investment $47.71 million 3.14 $18.51 million $2.63 5.09

Federated Hermes has higher revenue and earnings than Saratoga Investment. Saratoga Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Federated Hermes, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Saratoga Investment beats Federated Hermes on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Investors, Inc. engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets. The company was founded by John F. Donahue and Richard B. Fisher in October 1955 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity. It seeks to invest in the United States. The firm primarily invests $5 million to $20 million in companies having EBITDA of $2 million or greater and revenues of $8 million to $150 million. It invests through direct lending as well as participation in loan syndicates. The firm was formerly known as GSC Investment Corp. Saratoga Investment Corp. is based in New York, New York with an additional office in Florham Park, New Jersey.

