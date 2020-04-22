Head to Head Comparison: Surrey Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SRYB) vs. Live Oak Bancshares (OTCMKTS:LOB)

Surrey Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SRYB) and Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Surrey Bancorp and Live Oak Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Surrey Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Live Oak Bancshares 0 0 1 0 3.00

Live Oak Bancshares has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 58.73%. Given Live Oak Bancshares’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Live Oak Bancshares is more favorable than Surrey Bancorp.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Surrey Bancorp and Live Oak Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Surrey Bancorp $17.41 million 2.61 $4.91 million N/A N/A Live Oak Bancshares $295.86 million 1.89 $18.03 million $0.44 31.50

Live Oak Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Surrey Bancorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.1% of Surrey Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.4% of Live Oak Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.7% of Surrey Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.1% of Live Oak Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Surrey Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Live Oak Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Live Oak Bancshares pays out 27.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Live Oak Bancshares has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Surrey Bancorp and Live Oak Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surrey Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Live Oak Bancshares 6.10% 3.66% 0.43%

Risk and Volatility

Surrey Bancorp has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Live Oak Bancshares has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Live Oak Bancshares beats Surrey Bancorp on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Surrey Bancorp Company Profile

Surrey Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Surrey Bank & Trust that provides banking services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses in Surry County, North Carolina and Patrick County, Virginia, and the surrounding area. Its deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers mortgages, real estate loans, personal loans and lines of credit, commercial credit products, government-guaranteed loans, and credit cards. In addition, the company provides cash management services, electronic banking, other business services, international services, merchant card services, commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, and brokerage and investment services. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Mount Airy, North Carolina.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; construction and development loans; owner occupied and non-owner occupied collateral commercial real estate loans; and commercial land loans. In addition, the company provides settlement, accounting, and securitization services for government guaranteed loans; and wealth and investment management services to high-net-worth individuals and families. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina.

