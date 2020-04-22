Comparing Axcella Health (AXLA) and Its Rivals

Axcella Health (NASDAQ: AXLA) is one of 138 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Axcella Health to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get Axcella Health alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Axcella Health and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axcella Health 0 0 3 0 3.00 Axcella Health Competitors 1314 3935 7940 361 2.54

Axcella Health presently has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 461.22%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 34.68%. Given Axcella Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Axcella Health is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Axcella Health and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Axcella Health N/A -$59.04 million -1.10 Axcella Health Competitors $751.32 million $136.27 million 3.12

Axcella Health’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Axcella Health. Axcella Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Axcella Health and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axcella Health N/A -367.32% -59.50% Axcella Health Competitors -4,683.22% -215.32% -37.74%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.3% of Axcella Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.3% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.4% of Axcella Health shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.3% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Axcella Health peers beat Axcella Health on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Axcella Health Company Profile

There is no company description available for Axcella Health Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Axcella Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcella Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.