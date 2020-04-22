Analyzing Vivint Smart Home (VVNT) & Its Competitors

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE: VVNT) is one of 43 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Vivint Smart Home to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of Vivint Smart Home shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.5% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 23.5% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Vivint Smart Home and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vivint Smart Home 0 5 1 0 2.17 Vivint Smart Home Competitors 76 121 105 2 2.11

Vivint Smart Home presently has a consensus target price of $16.67, suggesting a potential upside of 73.07%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 42.20%. Given Vivint Smart Home’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Vivint Smart Home is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vivint Smart Home and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vivint Smart Home N/A $4.20 million 68.79 Vivint Smart Home Competitors $311.24 million -$116.81 million 4.56

Vivint Smart Home’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Vivint Smart Home. Vivint Smart Home is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Vivint Smart Home and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vivint Smart Home N/A 84.04% 1.18% Vivint Smart Home Competitors -27.47% -48.90% -9.49%

Risk & Volatility

Vivint Smart Home has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vivint Smart Home’s competitors have a beta of 0.34, indicating that their average stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vivint Smart Home beats its competitors on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Vivint Smart Home Company Profile

Vivint Smart Home, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes smart home operating system; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; internally developed smart devices; and extensible partner-neutral ecosystem. Its products include door and window sensors, door locks, security cameras and smoke alarms, thermostats, garage door controllers, voice-control speakers, and dedicated touchscreens. The company's solution enables subscribers to interact with various aspects of their home with voice or mobile device, such as engaging with people at their front door; viewing live and recorded video inside and outside their homes; control thermostats, locks, lights, and garage doors; and managing the comings and goings of family, friends, and strangers. It markets its products through direct-to-home and inside sales channels, as well as through retail stores. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Provo, Utah.

