Financial Review: Benefytt Technologies (BFYT) & Its Peers

Benefytt Technologies (NASDAQ: BFYT) is one of 20 publicly-traded companies in the “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Benefytt Technologies to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Benefytt Technologies and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Benefytt Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Benefytt Technologies Competitors 257 805 895 62 2.38

Benefytt Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $45.00, suggesting a potential upside of 92.80%. As a group, “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies have a potential upside of 28.96%. Given Benefytt Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Benefytt Technologies is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Benefytt Technologies and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Benefytt Technologies 7.76% 46.13% 9.58% Benefytt Technologies Competitors 9.00% 24.07% 8.94%

Volatility and Risk

Benefytt Technologies has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Benefytt Technologies’ rivals have a beta of 0.92, indicating that their average stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Benefytt Technologies and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Benefytt Technologies $381.81 million $29.61 million 6.61 Benefytt Technologies Competitors $4.21 billion $513.81 million 29.18

Benefytt Technologies’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Benefytt Technologies. Benefytt Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.5% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are owned by institutional investors. 47.9% of Benefytt Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.4% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Benefytt Technologies beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Benefytt Technologies Company Profile

Benefytt Technologies, Inc. engages in the distribution of individual and family health insurance plans. It operates through the following segments: Medicare Segment and IFP Segment. The Medicare Segment includes offering of Medicare-related health insurance plans. The IFP Segment includes individual and family health insurance plans (“”IFP””), short-term medical (“”STM””) insurance plans, health benefit insurance plans (“”HBIP””) and supplemental products which include a variety of additional insurance and non-insurance products. The company was founded by Michael W. Kosloske in 2008 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

