Vascular Biogenics Ltd (NASDAQ:VBLT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $190,000.00

Equities research analysts predict that Vascular Biogenics Ltd (NASDAQ:VBLT) will post sales of $190,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Vascular Biogenics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $300,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $80,000.00. Vascular Biogenics posted sales of $220,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will report full year sales of $680,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $320,000.00 to $1.13 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $450,000.00, with estimates ranging from $290,000.00 to $600,000.00. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Vascular Biogenics.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.18 million. Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 45.23% and a negative net margin of 3,462.10%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Vascular Biogenics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Sunday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.19.

NASDAQ VBLT opened at $1.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $52.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Vascular Biogenics has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.26 and a 200-day moving average of $1.29.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vascular Biogenics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics Ltd (NASDAQ:VBLT) by 81.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,003 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.10% of Vascular Biogenics worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

